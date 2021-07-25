Andy Temte: Get the shot, and talk to others about getting the shot

I'm tired of hearing about COVID-19. I'm sure you are too. What's so incredibly frustrating is that we have the tools at our disposal to vanquish this disease.

I don't want to hear about a fall surge, new restrictions, additional government aid packages, furloughs, rising hospitalizations and deaths. I don't want to hear about some as yet undiscovered variant that has found a way around our current defenses.

Haven't we already had enough with millions dead globally, many more who suffer from lingering effects of the disease, falling life expectancies, "deaths of despair" from drugs/alcohol/suicide, and trillions upon trillions spent to prop up failing economies?

Please, please, please, do your part. If you're unvaccinated and are medically able, get the shot. If you're vaccinated, be an educator and talk one on one with those who are hesitant in a nurturing, fact-based way.

This is not a hoax and COVID is not the flu. Do the research from multiple, reputable sources. Push away polarized, political echo chambers that support alternative or unproductive agendas.

We all live on this pale blue dot together. It's time to come together, replace disinformation with scientific data, and set our individuality aside in favor of the collective to protect our neighbor.