Trumpean reality? Get real
Off with their heads! So bellows President Donald Trump as he channels the Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland.
According to The New York Times, Trump said: “I want to know who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to do it a little differently than we do now.”
To be clear, spies and traitors in the “old days” were publicly executed in the U.S. For example, Benedict Arnold’s accomplice was hung at the gallows after the Revolutionary War. During Trump’s lifetime in 1953, Ethel Rosenberg, a Soviet spy, was repeatedly zapped in an electric chair by the U.S. government until her head smoked. Ah yes, the good old days, “when we were smart.”
Perhaps it was inevitable after firing so many fake reality TV apprentices that Trump would continue down that slippery slope in his political life.
He had barely taken the presidential oath of office when he fired countless public servants who refused to play the role of yes-men and yes-women in his administration. (No wall? You’re fired! Climate change? You’re fired! Putin isn’t our best friend? You’re fired! ad infinitum).
Now Trump has crossed a more treacherous line, claiming that whistleblowers who are protected under American law and those who help them are actually enemies of the people at the same time he waxes poetic about bygone days when spies and traitors were publicly executed.
What a remarkable case of gaslighting the American public, not to mention the pot calling the kettle black. For it is Trump who is the traitor to American ideals and democracy. What other word but “traitor” can apply to anyone who invites a foreign leader to gather dirt on a political rival which he can then use as leverage to undermine the Constitutional election process in order to win the 2020 presidential election?
Wake up and smell the coffee, people. This is what happens when a sorcerer’s apprentice becomes president of the USA.
Trumpean reality is no more real than reality TV shows (which by the way, aren’t real, either). What is real is that Donald Trump is the biggest threat to American democracy in this nation’s history. He makes Benedict Arnold look like chump change. The sooner he is impeached and removed from office the better, before he appoints himself King. (All hail Caesar!) The future of our democracy and our very planet lie in the balance.
Andrea Frank, Winona
