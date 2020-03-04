Amy Cordry: Get facts on Daley Farms expansion plan

Facts, not opinions, are what lead me to support our County Animal Cap regulation and the decision by the Variance Board to deny the Daley Farms of Lewiston, LLP request to expand. Consider:
- It is a matter of Winona County public record that the Daley Farms of Lewiston, LLP has accumulated 23 years and ongoing to the present of being out of compliance with manure lagoon violations. The farm has not been in compliance. The fact that the MPCA has allowed those violations to continue does not mean the farm "has it under control."
- The citizens of Lewiston and the surrounding nine townships are experiencing water that is above the safe drinking level for nitrate contamination. Citizens and municipalities are being forced to drill expensive, deeper wells and install reverse osmosis systems in order to use their current wells for drinking water.
- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has been complicit in allowing the nitrate contamination of citizen and municipal wells by failing to enforce existing regulations and monitoring their own requirements.
- Our deeper and less contaminated aquifers are already experiencing nitrate contamination by the continued flow of nitrate contaminated waters in our karst region.
- The citizens of Winona elected our Winona County Board in order to protect our community and environment. Their views are not personal, but the result of citizen concern for our water.
Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but decisions that affect the health of our community and environment must be based on the fact, not feelings and opinions. The facts are available to anyone willing to look for them.
Amy Cordry, Winona