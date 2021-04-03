 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amber Buysman: Miller must work to convince GOP voters to get vaccine
0 comments

Amber Buysman: Miller must work to convince GOP voters to get vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Miller increases doses!

That sounds incredible since we recently learned that we were being cut off from vaccine doses. I guess a big thanks would be in order if you didn’t read anything that Sen. Jeremy Miller did say, or more importantly, didn’t say.

A recent poll shows a large percentage of Republican voters will not be getting the vaccine. 41% of Miller’s voters said absolutely no way to the vaccine. By not addressing the elephant in the room, our senator implies that the problem to vaccine success is those bad people at the Minnesota Department of Health.

The freedom we all want is impossible if 41% of all Republicans have decided their personal freedom trumps mine and yours. Some of us have family and friends who dare not take the vaccine because of a serious illness. Their rights to life and freedom are negated by the 41% who refuse to feel responsible for their neighbors.

If Miller was truly concerned about vaccine distribution, he needs to focus energy on his Republican voters. Convince them that it is their civic duty to receive the vaccine for the benefit of the country. Republican Julia Letlow of Louisiana just did on Sunday. Mitch McConnell said the same thing in Kentucky on Monday.

When is Miller going to stand up and protect his country?

Freedom isn’t free.

Amber Buysman

Winona

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

letter

We LOVE Winona. We have been so excited to travel to Winona to visit our daughter at the university. Our family spends days in the community, …

My January with COVID-19
Letters

My January with COVID-19

It all started when my stylist called and said she tested positive. I went to get a test, and before I got the results our daughter, a retired…

Watch Now: Related Video

WIARA State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News