Amber Buysman: Miller must work to convince GOP voters to get vaccine

Miller increases doses!

That sounds incredible since we recently learned that we were being cut off from vaccine doses. I guess a big thanks would be in order if you didn’t read anything that Sen. Jeremy Miller did say, or more importantly, didn’t say.

A recent poll shows a large percentage of Republican voters will not be getting the vaccine. 41% of Miller’s voters said absolutely no way to the vaccine. By not addressing the elephant in the room, our senator implies that the problem to vaccine success is those bad people at the Minnesota Department of Health.

The freedom we all want is impossible if 41% of all Republicans have decided their personal freedom trumps mine and yours. Some of us have family and friends who dare not take the vaccine because of a serious illness. Their rights to life and freedom are negated by the 41% who refuse to feel responsible for their neighbors.

If Miller was truly concerned about vaccine distribution, he needs to focus energy on his Republican voters. Convince them that it is their civic duty to receive the vaccine for the benefit of the country. Republican Julia Letlow of Louisiana just did on Sunday. Mitch McConnell said the same thing in Kentucky on Monday.

When is Miller going to stand up and protect his country?