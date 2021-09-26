Allison Hesse: Cathedral festival upcoming

Cathedral of the Sacred Heart fall festival will be held this year the weekend of Oct. 30-31.

Saturday you can bid on Silent Auction items, take a chance to win a handmade quilt, purchase homemade goods and then play Bingo beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday activities begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

There will be chicken dinners for $10 served until gone, with the bidding continuing for the Big Ticket, Quilt Raffle, Silent Auction and more.

Silent Auction bids end at 1:30 p.m. Big Ticket and Quilt Raffle drawings at 2 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.cascwinona.org/.

Allison Hesse

Winona

