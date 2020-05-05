Allan Lieder: Three lanes on Broadway makes sense

Converting Broadway to a three-lane street makes a great deal of sense.
It offers through traffic to flow without impediment while giving drivers wanting to make a left turn full access.
This method of traffic flow has been proven to work well in many jurisdictions. Having lived part time in Bloomington, Minnesota, for a number of years, I have seen many streets there converted from four lanes to three lanes without limiting the flow of traffic. If it had any real impact on traffic flow it is that it has kept traffic at the posted speed limit instead or five, 10 or even 15 miles over the limit.
Having lived on Broadway for nearly 40 years, I can honestly say that anything that would limit drivers to the posted 30 mph would be a heaven send.
Too many drivers do well over the posted limit on Broadway today with the existing traffic pattern. Three lanes are just what Winona needs for a safer future on Broadway.
This lane configuration will save lives.
Allan Lieder, Winona
