Alek LaShomb: When others do better, we do better

With election season approaching, Minnesota’s 1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn is in a key position to elevate American businesses.

Fastenal is one of southern Minnesota’s largest businesses and most prominent. Fastenal remarkably had a revenue of $41.9 million from foreign nations outside North America in 2020.

In contrast to 2019, Fastenal only did $38.6 million in foreign revenue. Within a three-month period, Fastenal experienced $3.3 million in revenue profit from foreign countries. Rep. Hagedorn can either help increase this profit revenue or can easily erase the gains made.

The Trump administration recently has called for budget cuts for “unnecessary programs,” with foreign aid being a prime target.

President Donald Trump wants to reduce the International Affairs Budget to less than it currently is, which is roughly $39 billion. The money allocated to the International Affairs Budget only makes up a fraction of 1% of total congressional spending, as well.

Without foreign aid, the creation of new markets will cease to exist for American gain. Rep. Hagedorn is in a key position to protect the International Affairs Budget, effectively helping others overseas, while ensuring economic prosperity at home.

Alek LaShomb, Winona

