Alek LaShomb: In support of mask mandate

The response to COVID-19 has divided residents in Winona, with some believing the recent mask mandate to be an overreach of big government.

This issue is nothing new, however, with infectious disease response solutions dating back to 1913.

In a passage from the St. Paul Medical Journal vol. 16, Dr. H.M. Bracken gave his analysis regarding the best course of action when dealing with biological outbreaks.

Bracken used Winona as an example for his argument. He asserted that the loss of earnings from 24 deaths in Winona County due to Tuberculosis from 1908 to 1913 was $1.5 million. With adjusted inflation, that amount is the equivalent to $39 million today.

Both the Tuberculosis and COVID-19 pandemic draw parallels, with 150 cases from the former and currently 163 cases for the latter.

Bracken later stated, “From the economic point of view, every argument is for the suppression of these diseases.”

Were Dr. Bracken alive today, he would likely support the current mask mandate in order to minimize the economic blow caused from pandemics.

Alek LaShomb, Winona

