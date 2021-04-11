Jerome Christenson: Yogi Berra, M.D.

I took him at his word, cuz he wouldn‘t have been issued a white coat and N-95 mask if he didn’t know more about sickness and health than I do. That’s an important thing to keep in mind. Dad often wondered why people would pay to see a doctor and then not do what they’d say – making a personal exception to medical opinions regarding giving up beer and beefsteak. Other than that, for darn near 95 years he was darn good at following medical advice – right up to when he was advised that time was about up.

Well, the advice we’re getting now is for everybody to get out, roll up a sleeve and get that Fauci Ouchie. Take one – or more likely two – for the team, or so folks can go see the team play ball. They’re also reminding us that until just about everybody’s been vaccinated, the virus is still blowing in the wind – so wearing a mask and keeping our distance has to be the rule of the day until the all-clear sounds – or the all-clear isn’t going to sound. Let’s be reminded that a year ago at this time we were locking down, not opening up; unmaking plans, not making them; hearing the approaching siren, fearing it’s stop was on our street next. We may have come a long way, baby, but life – and this pandemic – is full of little surprises.