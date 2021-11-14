Jenny Kuderer: Choose role models wisely

The core issue with Rodgers really isn't vaccination choice. It is about having a megaphone platform of a superstar and using that platform to spread dangerously misleading information about vaccine efficacy and about the nature of COVID. It is about flagrantly violating protocols set in place by the NFL because one doesn't wish to comply, even though those protocols exist to try to protect the health and safety of all involved with NFL franchises from a virus that has killed nationally over seven times the population of Green Bay. It is about claiming to be the victim of the media and the left, rather than honestly addressing vaccination status, given one's high-profile and high-contact role in a very lucrative sport. It is about a profound failure of leadership that has its root in a character weakness that seeks to denigrate the worth of others by belittling them and their intelligence, assigning to them a value clearly below what one assigns to self.