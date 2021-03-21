Our view: Winona County residents deserve better than state cutting vaccine doses here

The Minnesota Department of Health explained its decision to Daily News reporter Rachel Mergen, who earlier on Thursday heard from local officials.

Its answer was confusing and alarming. Winona County is doing so well we need so let other areas have a chance to catch up.

“Winona has a lot of capacity to get shots into peoples’ arms quickly and requested more doses in previous weeks, while others were requesting less because of reaching saturation (meaning they reached targets of 70% of 65+ people with one or more dose), so we were able to meet their larger requests. This was to allow them to address some of their population needs, and they quickly used them, which is exactly the goal,” said Kris Ehersmann, director of the Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease.

“As a result, 80% of people aged 65+ in Winona County have been vaccinated, higher than the statewide percentage. Now, other regions in both the metro and greater MN need doses to get caught up as well.”

So the message is, if you do a mediocre job, you will be rewarded with more potentially life-saving doses. What would happen if teachers taught this way? Mediocrity would be the goal, and students would be incentivized not to work hard at school.