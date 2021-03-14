Our view: "U-Haul coming and going' in river towns

This is a tale of two river cities during a break in winter. It can be called “U-Haul coming and going.”

Winona may be getting U-Haul at a vacant Shopko, after an Arizona company which provides real estate and development services to U-Haul purchased the property for $2,250,000.

But over in Wisconsin, La Crosse is waving goodbye to U-Haul. It wasn’t the right fit for the vacant Kmart building at 2415 State Road, many said.

Considered a prime spot in La Crosse, the community is watching closely what happens with the old Kmart, which closed in 2017. The property was purchased n 2018 by VSC Corporation, which owns the neighboring Village Shopping Center, with plans to redevelop the roughly 7-acre lot to its “maximum potential.”

Four years since the Kmart closing, neighbors found nothing to like about a U-Haul Moving and Storage Store, and city officials agreed with them.

U-Haul never took initial steps with the city toward gaining approval. And the city never showed any interest in approving a rezoning and conditional-use permit to allow the company to move forward with the larger project.

So Kmart stands vacant, for how much longer? And if you’re counting, the three La Crosse Shopkos remain vacant.