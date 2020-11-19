Our view: Shopping local more important than ever this holiday season

What happens when you shop local?

For every $100 you spend at a locally owned business, $68 stays in the community. And you help save jobs.

Spend $100 elsewhere, at a national chain perhaps, and only $43 stays in the community.

Those findings by Independent We Stand, an organization about independently owned businesses across the county, matter now as we enter the holiday shopping season of this extremely challenging year.

We’ve tried to help local businesses as we’ve tried to navigate the coronavirus concerns for months, but we’ve lost some in the Coulee Region and around Wisconsin.

We don’t want to lose more, and we can help right now.

When you shop, shop local in La Crosse, Tomah, Holmen, Chippewa Falls, La Crescent, Winona, and every other town in our region. Keep that money here and help these businesses survive.

“Money’s still being spent, but it’s going online. It’s going out of town. I’m pretty sure that Amazon is not showing up with a truck full of money to help La Crosse, Wisconsin,” said Nick Roush, owner of Roush Rentals, Root Down Yoga and president of the North La Crosse Business Association.