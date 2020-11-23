Our view: Particularly thankful this thanksgiving

Strong colleges that offer top academics and job readiness programs. They too have been weathering the challenges posed by the pandemic. There are opportunities here for anyone who wants to further their education and move into a career.

Outstanding schools, teachers and students. They have been juggling remote and in-person learning for months, and learning continues. We salute teachers and we applaud parents and families who have been juggling and adjusting to give students a chance to move forward. .

A beautiful riverfront and lakes, parks and trails, all perfect for 2020 as we spend quality time outdoors during the pandemic. We are blessed in this wonderful region.

Zoom and other platforms that are keeping us together as we remain apart for the highest of safety reasons. Meetings have dramatically changed but work is getting done.

Grocery store, convenience store and service workers who have been on the job through this pandemic, leaving their families each day and serving us.

All of us who are wearing face masks and social distancing when in public places. We are protecting ourselves and everyone around us. We all appreciate it.