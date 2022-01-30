Our view: Legislature should approve Minnesota State funding request

If you’re lucky enough to live in the Winona area, you’ve got so many blessings.

From rivers, lakes and bluffs to exceptional health care and wonderful people, the quality of life is exceptional.

But if you’ve ever lived in a community that doesn’t have easy access to higher education, you understand that Winona’s campuses add a vibrancy — including the influence of the arts and culture — that sets our community apart.

And don’t forget that campuses are economic drivers that provide a dynamic strength to our region.

That’s why the Legislature should approve the supplemental request for increased funding for the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

Chancellor Devinder Malhotra told the Winona Daily News editorial board recently that the increase in funding is crucial to aiding Minnesota State campuses in “providing Minnesota the talent it needs.”

And with workforce shortages in health care, manufacturing and other critical sectors, he said the need for topflight graduates has never been more important to Minnesota’s economic success.

“There is a significant need to make needed investments to assure business and industry has the workforce it needs,” Malhotra said.

Winona State University and Minnesota State College Southeast are part of the system of seven universities, 30 colleges and 54 campuses throughout our state.

“Magic happens in these buildings as students, faculty and staff work together,” he said.

The system serves about 340,000 students, and each year awards more than 37,000 degrees, certificates or diplomas.

Malhotra said that during the last budget cycle, Minnesota State received half the budget amount that it sought.

The good news is that our state has a marvelous opportunity to invest. The state has a projected budget surplus of $7.7 billion. Minnesota State is asking for .8% of that.

That’s $60 million — a small price to pay for boosting our workforce and supporting our higher education and quality of life.

Minnesota State is requesting:

$30 million for campus support to help defray increases in expenses. For Winona, that means $1.67 million for Winona State and nearly $400,000 for Southeast — a total of more than $2 million for the two campuses in our community.

$25 million to allow Minnesota State to freeze tuition — a student savings equal to 3.5% from the current year.

$2 million for workforce development initiatives — boosting programs to help make more graduates workforce ready.

$2 million for mental health services for students.

$1 million to help meet basic needs for provide emergency help for students.

Talk to any business person and you’ll hear the need for more skilled workers.

Malhotra said 75% of jobs today require some post-secondary credential.

More businesses are providing equipment and expertise to their local campuses, he said.

“Our partnerships are no longer transactional,” he said. “We’ve moved from transactional to transformational.”

For instance, Minnesota State is working with the health care industry to quickly train 1,000 certified nursing assistants at no additional cost to students.

Minnesota State also will be seeking approval of its 2022 capital projects — $150 million for maintenance, $142.9 million for new projects — as part of the bonding bill,

Included for maintenance would be $3.9 million at Southeast for roof, heating-ventilation, air condition and electrical work and $7.7 million at WSU for roof, exterior work and HVAC work.

As for building projects, the Minnesota State bonding request includes $4.2 million in design work at Winona State for the Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement and Learning, which would replace Gildemeister and Watkins halls with a highly efficient gateway to campus; and $1.156 million in design work to increase space for exercise science.

