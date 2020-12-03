Editorial: The test that matters for Biden's education policy

Longer term, as the virus hopefully recedes, Biden will have a chance to make his mark on education policy more broadly. More funding for public schools is at the top of his agenda. But as decades of experience has shown, money alone won’t fix the problems facing America’s failing education system. Here Biden should follow the example of his former boss, President Barack Obama.

Beyond increased funds, the Obama administration also made accountability a central goal of its education policy. It encouraged the use of test scores to evaluate teachers, prioritized improving graduation rates, and embraced objective measures to address the achievement gap between minority and white students. The administration established a Race to the Top fund of more than $4 billion to provide competitive grants to states that met or surpassed its benchmarks for reform.

Following up on these efforts won’t be easy for Biden. Unions largely hated the measures, and progressives are increasingly hostile to the very concept of objective student evaluations. Biden himself has expressed skepticism about so-called high-stakes testing. So far, though, he has resisted the demands from some in his party to waive federal testing requirements during the pandemic. He should stand firm: Without meaningful metrics, progress in education isn’t possible.