Editorial: Focus on restraining Trump until he's gone

“Clearly he is not the same as he was eight months ago, and certainly the people advising him are not the same as they were eight months ago,” he said, “and that leads to a dangerous sort of combination as you saw yesterday.” Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who left office recently, issued a statement calling Trump’s conduct a “betrayal of his office.”

Trump’s actions have triggered a wave of resignations that now include at least one Cabinet member, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Reportedly there are high-level discussions among top Republicans urging aides and others to stay and do what they can to maintain some semblance of order. That is the proper course. Trump in his current state should not be in the position to further erode norms by installing those even more willing to do his bidding.

Congress must also move quickly to conduct a thorough and unflinching investigation into the stunning failure of U.S. Capitol Police to secure the building and protect those inside from a raging mob. No weak protestations of being “unprepared” or “overwhelmed” will suffice here.