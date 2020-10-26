Dan Rodricks: Southwest will resume filling middle seats on flights. Is this a good idea?

As she stepped aboard her Spirit flight to Baltimore, Donna Beall, a longtime emergency room nurse, assumed what I would assume: That, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, the middle seat in every row of a passenger plane would be left open by the airline to allow for social distancing.

But that was not the case.

On recent flights between Baltimore and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Beall found every seat full and, she says, about a third of the passengers removed their face masks. “As soon as the flight attendants walked by, they’d take the masks off, or drop them below their chins,” she says. “A lot of them did not have the mask covering their nose.”

Among them was the young woman sitting next to her.

“She was 26 to 28 years old,” Beall says. “I asked her to put (the mask) back on, and she did for a little while. I asked her a couple of times, but ... I just tried to sit as far away from her as possible.”

Which is not easy when every seat is full during a direct flight of more than two hours. Beall found the same conditions on a return trip from Baltimore to Atlanta and on her connection to Fort Lauderdale. “There was not a seat to be had,” she says. “Had I known, I would not have done it.”