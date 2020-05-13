Daily News editorial board: It's a good time to invest in higher education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided so many reminders about what is important to our community — from health and family to safety and security.

Let’s make sure education is on that short list.

Families of children in K-12 schools have gotten a good taste of the importance of educators while sheltering at home.

But the importance of education doesn’t stop with high school.

During an interview last week, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra reminded the Winona Daily News why investing in higher education is crucial for the future of our workforce and our economy.

Without question, the pandemic has caused great uncertainty and financial difficulty for many businesses and institutions — and Minnesota State certainly hasn’t been spared.

Malhotra and his team are developing options for preserving enrollment and revenue while cutting expenses based on different scenarios for when campuses and the rest of life can safely reopen.

Winona State University and Minnesota State College Southeast are prime examples of why higher education is so important — as a community leader, a cultural centerpiece, a workforce provider and a major employer.