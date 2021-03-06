Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Winona Health for rolling out a new mobile check-in option for patients seeking urgent or emergency care services. Patients can choose to register on their own device prior to seeing a provider instead of at the registration desk. Later this spring, patients also will be able to use self-check in for scheduled visits in primary care areas. “Mobile check in will be especially beneficial for people when it comes to completing a necessary form, such as a financial consent, and health history questionnaire,” said Beth Poulin, director of Emergency and Urgent Care at Winona Health. “And, for those who may have a child and/or are carrying a car seat, they can come in, sit right down and check in on their phone.”
JEER: To the La Crosse man who got so angry when someone in the checkout line of a Walgreens commented on his not wearing a mask that he assaulted him outside the store. Police caught up with him and took him to La Crosse County Jail. Wearing a mask is the right thing at this time, and nobody should take a punch to remind someone of that.
CHEER: To Saint Mary’s University for its proposed new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which continues the university’s expansion in healthcare-related academic offerings. “We know with the changing demographics and aging of the workforce, there’s continued need for nurses and nurse anesthetists, particularly in rural areas,” said Todd Reinhart, Sc.D., dean of Sciences and Health Professions. “And we also know that we’re going to continue to need educated policy and prevention personnel. One of the biggest examples of this we are seeing today is with COVID-19.”
JEER: To those responsible for shooting out windows of cars and homes in a vandalism spree in Winona last weekend. Police said the incidents typically involve sling shot marbles, and early reports indicated the projectiles could have originated from a pellet gun. Winona Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to criminal charges for those responsible. Visit its website or call 507-457-6530 with information.
CHEER: To the staff and volunteers at the La Crosse Center, hosting a second weekend of state championship basketball that has put the spotlight on the city. “It’s going to be spectacular, not only for the people in the facility, but the whole state, watching the tournament, seeing the La Crosse Center, seeing La Crosse,” said Brent Smith, president of the La Crosse Center Board, before last week’s play. “It’s just a tremendous thing for our facility and for the area and for the city.” How right he was.