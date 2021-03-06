Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Winona Health for rolling out a new mobile check-in option for patients seeking urgent or emergency care services. Patients can choose to register on their own device prior to seeing a provider instead of at the registration desk. Later this spring, patients also will be able to use self-check in for scheduled visits in primary care areas. “Mobile check in will be especially beneficial for people when it comes to completing a necessary form, such as a financial consent, and health history questionnaire,” said Beth Poulin, director of Emergency and Urgent Care at Winona Health. “And, for those who may have a child and/or are carrying a car seat, they can come in, sit right down and check in on their phone.”

JEER: To the La Crosse man who got so angry when someone in the checkout line of a Walgreens commented on his not wearing a mask that he assaulted him outside the store. Police caught up with him and took him to La Crosse County Jail. Wearing a mask is the right thing at this time, and nobody should take a punch to remind someone of that.