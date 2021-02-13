Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To Seamus Schwaba, 14, of Winona, who shared his artistic talents by teaching younger students through Zoom about oil pastels, which he learned just last year at the start of the pandemic. He saved up his own money to provide the students with supplies to create their own art at home. Schwaba, who is home-schooled, said he always wanted to teach younger children. “I honestly think just the kids in general are so inspiring,” he said. “They really are dreamers and that’s something that I really admire about about that class. I think little kids have this attitude towards life of just giving off vibes of happiness and innocence.”
CHEERS: To Jackie Henderson, a Winona State University graduate and Wisconsin native, for stepping up in a new role as the Winona Public School District’s COVID-19 coordinator. She will help with contact tracing WAPS students and staff, following up with close contacts, and setting up bi-monthly staff COVID-19 screenings, and more. “I think it’s definitely important to have somebody experienced in public health and COVID-19 response efforts as am I,” said Henderson, who has extensive public health experience. “It’s a big role to take on.” And an important one for the district and the community.
JEERS: To the gaping loophole in Wisconsin campaign finance law that allows a state Senate race to cost $2 million for a $53,000 per year seat. As the non-profit Badger Project reported last Sunday, the 32nd District race between Brad Pfaff and Dan Kapanke illustrated that while individuals are limited in what they can donate to a candidate, political parties are now free from campaign finance limits. Rich donors can give unlimited amounts to the parties, which can give unlimited sums to candidates. “It’s just astonishing that the price tag for running for office just continues to shatter the ceiling into the stratosphere,” said Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, an organization that tracks campaign spending in the state. Astonishing and ridiculous.
CHEERS: To the La Crosse restaurant owner who reported to police that a man who was employed as a cook had suspiciously placed a tin foil-wrapped object in a carryout box containing chicken wings. A waitress who had opened the box to add bleu cheese saw the foil and attempted to remove it, but the cook said, “Don’t touch that ... it’s for a friend.” She alerted the owner, who alerted police, who determined it contained methamphetamine and cocaine. The cook was arrested on multiple drug charges and is being held in La Crosse County Jail.