Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To Seamus Schwaba, 14, of Winona, who shared his artistic talents by teaching younger students through Zoom about oil pastels, which he learned just last year at the start of the pandemic. He saved up his own money to provide the students with supplies to create their own art at home. Schwaba, who is home-schooled, said he always wanted to teach younger children. “I honestly think just the kids in general are so inspiring,” he said. “They really are dreamers and that’s something that I really admire about about that class. I think little kids have this attitude towards life of just giving off vibes of happiness and innocence.”

CHEERS: To Jackie Henderson, a Winona State University graduate and Wisconsin native, for stepping up in a new role as the Winona Public School District’s COVID-19 coordinator. She will help with contact tracing WAPS students and staff, following up with close contacts, and setting up bi-monthly staff COVID-19 screenings, and more. “I think it’s definitely important to have somebody experienced in public health and COVID-19 response efforts as am I,” said Henderson, who has extensive public health experience. “It’s a big role to take on.” And an important one for the district and the community.