Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the Family & Children’s Center’s Day Treatment program, a certified mental health program designed to meet the needs of children ages 3 to 17 with severe emotional and behavioral difficulties. It’s making a difference in Winona and is just one of the programs of the Family & Children’s Center. To find out more about its other services, from prevention to early intervention and treatment, visit fcconline.org.

CHEER: To the return of the Winona County Fair in St. Charles, with activities for everyone. Enjoy fair time this weekend with family and friends, and thanks to all of the volunteers who make it possible.

CHEER: To the high flying Milwaukee Bucks, in the NBA finals for the first time in 47 years. Basketball in July seems just right, as Giannis and crew go for the elusive title. All of Wisconsin, it seems, is tuned in, enjoying scenes from the Deer District and the Fiserv Forum and planning to see the Suns set. Go Bucks Go.