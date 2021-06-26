Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To all of the winners and runners up in the various categories of Steamboat Days. What a community celebration it was.

CHEER: To the Minnesota Legislature for approving nearly $1 billion in tax cuts over the next four years, including about $650 million in tax relief on federal Paycheck Protection Program loans received by businesses. “It’s important that we empower Minnesotans and spark economic growth, and that’s what this tax bill does, and that’s why I think it came together,” said Republican taxes committee chair Sen. Carla Nelson, of Rochester.

CHEER: To the work of the La Crosse Jail Ministry, a leader in the state for programming aimed at rehabilitating inmates. All of the programs are working to equip inmates with the tools they need to be resilient and not return to criminal activity. La Crosse is one of the few counties with a full-time chaplain, and it is effective.