Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To all of the winners and runners up in the various categories of Steamboat Days. What a community celebration it was.
CHEER: To the Minnesota Legislature for approving nearly $1 billion in tax cuts over the next four years, including about $650 million in tax relief on federal Paycheck Protection Program loans received by businesses. “It’s important that we empower Minnesotans and spark economic growth, and that’s what this tax bill does, and that’s why I think it came together,” said Republican taxes committee chair Sen. Carla Nelson, of Rochester.
CHEER: To the work of the La Crosse Jail Ministry, a leader in the state for programming aimed at rehabilitating inmates. All of the programs are working to equip inmates with the tools they need to be resilient and not return to criminal activity. La Crosse is one of the few counties with a full-time chaplain, and it is effective.
JEER: To U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican who represents northern Wisconsin, who stood out as being the only Wisconsin representative and one of only 14 members of the House to vote against Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday. The measure passed the U.S. Senate unanimously after Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who objected to the bill last year over the cost of a new federal holiday, dropped his opposition. Tiffany attempted to explain his vote by saying, “Once again, House Democrats have used their majority to balkanize our country and fuel separatism by creating a race-based ‘Independence Day.’ “ Most in his own party did not agree.
CHEER: To the return of live music outdoors in almost all of our communities. This week started with Make Music Day in La Crosse but nearly every day is music day, whether in Cashton and Winona last weekend, and La Crosse next week with Riverfest. We’re seeing smiles and dancing and pure enjoyment. A big cheer for the musicians who have waited for this summer of 2021 party. Enjoy.