Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To a traditional Fourth of July with family and friends, brats and burgers, beverages of choice, and community celebrations all around us for Independence Day. What a difference a year makes. Enjoy this one more than ever, You deserve it.

CHEER: To the Minnesota State Fair, returning after a year away during the pandemic, and its array of 27 new foods to try. Some of the new offerings include bison bites, caramelized banana pudding, Greek stuffed ravioli and a s’mores funnel cake also make the list. Hungry yet? This year’s State Fair will run from Aug. 26 through Labor Day.

JEER: To misusing sparklers and fireworks at home or in the community. We issue a reminder: Annually, half of all those injured by fireworks are younger than 20. “Each year we see injuries that result from fireworks, many of which were caused by sparklers,” said Megan Anderson, Gundersen Health System trauma and injury prevention coordinator. “Burns on the hands and face are the most prominent injuries we see. Eye injuries can also occur if fireworks are used improperly.” The best move: Attend public fireworks displays and leave the lighting to professionals.