Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To a traditional Fourth of July with family and friends, brats and burgers, beverages of choice, and community celebrations all around us for Independence Day. What a difference a year makes. Enjoy this one more than ever, You deserve it.
CHEER: To the Minnesota State Fair, returning after a year away during the pandemic, and its array of 27 new foods to try. Some of the new offerings include bison bites, caramelized banana pudding, Greek stuffed ravioli and a s’mores funnel cake also make the list. Hungry yet? This year’s State Fair will run from Aug. 26 through Labor Day.
JEER: To misusing sparklers and fireworks at home or in the community. We issue a reminder: Annually, half of all those injured by fireworks are younger than 20. “Each year we see injuries that result from fireworks, many of which were caused by sparklers,” said Megan Anderson, Gundersen Health System trauma and injury prevention coordinator. “Burns on the hands and face are the most prominent injuries we see. Eye injuries can also occur if fireworks are used improperly.” The best move: Attend public fireworks displays and leave the lighting to professionals.
CHEER: To the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility, its employees, and city officials, a job well done hosting President Biden as he pitched the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. He came here for good reason: La Crosse has been making impressive strides in sustainable transit in recent years, adding hybrid and electric buses to its fleet. “When you hear these stories about infrastructure and buses, a lot of it’s focused on some of our large metropolitan areas,” said MTU director Adam Lorentz. “And for the president and everybody else to come here and see a city of our size and how important it is — if you really want this type of infrastructure, renewable energy to roll out, you need to start with communities like this.”
CHEER: To the Freedom Honor Flight program, which began in Wisconsin in 2008 and has offered 24 flights with WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans who fly free. COVID-19 grounded flights 25 and 26, but intentions are to restart soon. There are more than 600 veterans on the waiting list, and they’ll fly if contributions allow. If you can help visit freedomhonorflight.org.