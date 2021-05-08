Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Ready Set School — Winona County’s nonprofit working to ensure all eligible K-12 students have the basic and necessary supplies and clothing for school. It was here to help throughout the pandemic, and it has seen need from Winona County families increased by 36.7%. “Teachers end up paying for more and more supplies and materials out of their own pocket; thankfully Ready Set School helps so supplies for students isn’t something that teachers pay for,” said Emily Cassellius, principal at Goodview Elementary School.
CHEER: To Behrens Manufacturing Co., named business of the year, The Winona Family YMCA. named non-profit of the year, and S&S Dairy Systems, named ag business of the year, at the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet & Business Awards. Cheer too to the other award winners and to the Chamber itself for hosting its first in-person event in over a year.
JEER: To motorcyclists and drivers who don’t share the road. Get with it. May is national “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month,” and the Wisconsin State Patrol reports that motorcycle fatalities increased 40% in 2020 over the previous five years average. “Drivers must be in the habit of looking for motorcyclists,” Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Jason Zeeh said, “and motorcyclists should watch for other vehicles and get properly trained and licensed. Together we can save lives.”
CHEER: To former Mayor Tim Kabat, moving quickly from city hall to the La Crosse Area Development Corporation. He’s a great fit for the nonprofit coming up on 50 years of supporting area economic growth and diversification. “... LADCO really has been a shining star, and I’m glad to be part of the organization,” Kabat said.
JEER: To the ugly staredown in Green Bay between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ front office, which placed a dark cloud over NFL Draft weekend and positive picks by the team. Rodgers’ video commercial was booed this week by Brewers fans in American Family Field who represented Packers’ fans everywhere. We have only one question: Did Rodgers and fiancee Shailene Woodley enjoy the Derby?
CHEER: To moms all around us this Mother’s Day weekend. Make it super special for her.