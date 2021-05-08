Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Ready Set School — Winona County’s nonprofit working to ensure all eligible K-12 students have the basic and necessary supplies and clothing for school. It was here to help throughout the pandemic, and it has seen need from Winona County families increased by 36.7%. “Teachers end up paying for more and more supplies and materials out of their own pocket; thankfully Ready Set School helps so supplies for students isn’t something that teachers pay for,” said Emily Cassellius, principal at Goodview Elementary School.

CHEER: To Behrens Manufacturing Co., named business of the year, The Winona Family YMCA. named non-profit of the year, and S&S Dairy Systems, named ag business of the year, at the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet & Business Awards. Cheer too to the other award winners and to the Chamber itself for hosting its first in-person event in over a year.