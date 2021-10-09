Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Oktoberfest board chairman Kelly Wilde, Festmaster & Frau Tom & Marilyn Tiggelaar, Mrs. Oktoberfest Ilene Kernozek, Special Fester Rylee Beahm and the rest of the Royal Family, and the many many volunteers and friends, for a grand return after a year away. Putting on La Crosse’s largest community event is challenging in normal times. It’s an extraordinary effort in covid times, and we salute them.

JEER: To Facebook and serious allegations that the company knows its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and misinformation, and that they tried to hide that evidence. To many, the whistleblower’s testimony this week was not at all surprising. Let’s see a show of hands — who enjoyed the calm and civility of Facebook being down for a few hours on Monday?

CHEER: To the Brew Crew for a great season, division championship and run to the playoffs. Now it’s go-time with a series starting at American Family Field with the Atlanta Braves. Can the Milwaukee Brewers follow in the footsteps of the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks? Why not? For now, it’s “Claws Up.”

CHEER: To arguably the best time of the year. Fall colors, cooler temperatures, football and Halloween. Take time for a ride on Great River Road and enjoy the foliage.

