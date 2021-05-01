Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To alumni of Winona State University and St. Mary’s University for getting together, most recently to participate in a street cleanup to help beautify Winona. “We all went to school here and we all still live here,” said Tracy Hale, director of alumni engagement at WSU. “Winona is our home and we want Winona to be proud of the campuses that are here. This is about taking down those walls and making Winona a better place and doing it together.” It’s a win-win for the colleges and the community.

JEER: To Minnesota state lawmakers who still have not agreed on conformity to federal law regarding Paycheck Protection Program payments to state businesses to stay afloat during the pandemic. Here we are with extended tax deadlines looming and businesses stand to be charged taxes on this money by the state. This would be another staggering blow to businesses hit hard all year. The Paycheck Protection Program approved by Congress as part of the March 2020 stimulus law funneled $11.3 billion to 102,352 Minnesota businesses.