Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To parents and families who are planning something super special for a Class of 2021 graduate in coming days. Now that masking and distancing requirements are eased for those vaccinated, gatherings can be held. For these students who have missed out of so many key moments and events for a year and a half, it’s time to celebrate like it’s 2021. They deserve it.

CHEER: To the “stay at home” employees who have been persevering through the pandemic. These are the folks who get up every day, get their kids ready for school, walk down their hallway and go to work, while maintaining some semblance of order in their household. They may be called back to the office soon, and their routine will change, but before that happens they deserve a cheer. Job well done.

CHEER: To the return of the Great River Shakespeare Festival, less than a month away in Winona. This year, the festival will be held outside at the Levee Stage and the Winona State University Green. Productions will include “The Tempest,” “Great Expectations” and “Every Brilliant Thing,” along with and apprentice and intern showing of “Romeo & Juliet.” Get ready. It’s going to be amazing.