Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Giannis, Khris, Bobby, Jrue, Coach Bud and the Milwaukee Bucks for their crowning achievement, winning the NBA title for the first time in 50 years. “We did it, we did it,” a glowing Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters in the Fiserv Forum while holding both the world championship and MVP trophies. His was a performance for the ages that has lifted Wisconsin to the very top of the sports world. We still have some cheers left, and we saved them for today.
CHEER: To Bucks fans everywhere, but in particular those in the Deer District, which expanded to hold 65,000 on what would be championship night. They came together, night after night, united around a team and city and showing the world that we really can get along. “This is history. I can’t believe I’m seeing this,” said Cisco Claudio of Milwaukee, who watched the Deer District scene from an adjacent parking deck. “This is amazing.”
JEER: To the decision by Rawlings Sporting Goods and its owners, including Major League Baseball, to close its Miken Sports plant in Caledonia and move manufacturing operations. “We are extremely disappointed by the decision to move these operations from small town America to China,” said Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) and Rep. Greg Davids (R-Preston). “We strongly encourage Rawlings to keep the plant open at full capacity and we offer our assistance in helping make the partnership sustainable for both Rawlings and Caledonia for many more years to come — including helping facilitate meetings with the Department of Employment and Economic Development.”
CHEER: To Sen. Jeremy Miller and his wife, Janel, on starting a hat company called Be Good Mission and making sure a portion of the profits go toward those who are hungry and homeless veterans. The goal of the company, according to the couple, is to create comfortable, stylish hats; promote “positive vibes” with each hat saying be good; and help those in need. To learn more about the company and its mission, visit begoodhats.com.
CHEER: To the Winona Friendship Center, which has been operating as a program for older adults through the City of Winona Park & Recreation Department since 1965. The Friendship Center is the only senior center in Minnesota accredited by the National Council on Aging/National Institute of Senior Centers. This means it passes nine standards of operation and sets the bar high for programming for older adults.
JEER: To Frederick Prehn, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board chair who is refusing to step down after his six-year term expired — on May 1. Now two national groups are asking Attorney General Josh Kaul to request legal action to remove him. “A state office of extraordinary significance to the public interest cannot be held hostage by the cynical whims of one man,“ said Nicholas Arrivo, an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. The board sets wildlife, environmental and public lands policy in Wisconsin, and in August it is expected to approve quotas for the fall wolf hunt.