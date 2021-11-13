Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Tom Sawyer, who closes out his amazing 25-year coaching career at Winona State today. He owns every Warrior football coaching record while guiding one of NCAA Division II football’s most successful programs. Winona State president Dr. Scott Olson said before this season began, “Coach Sawyer and the Warrior football program are synonymous. He has built something remarkable here at Winona State: a great, competitive football program where student-athletes succeed in the classroom as in the stadium.” Congratulations and enjoy some time away from the sidelines, coach. CHEER: To La Crosse County tax rates going down again, as they have for at least the last five years. This record stands out: Can you think of anything else going down in price in 2021? County administrator Steve O’Malley called the newly passed 2022 budget “one of the best budgets I’ve ever been able to help lead and produce,” and pointed out it did not include any of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. JEER: To the end of Daylight Savings time, and the first few days of driving in the dark at 5:30 p.m. Count us among the many opponents of the time change, and it seems to us more people dislike it every year.
CHEER: To music teacher and coach Tim Gleason, on being named the Winona Education Association’s Teacher of the Year. “Tim’s been the heart and soul of this high school since I came,” said Linda Pfeilsticker, former teacher of the year and current social studies teacher. In fact, Gleason has worked in WAPS for 28 years, enriching lives. Congratulations, Tim. JEER: To Aaron Rodgers. At to the NFL for the paltry fine levied on Rodgers for violating the league’s coronavirus protocols. $14,650? Are they kidding? CHEER: To area performance and event venues that are requiring masking for shows and large indoor events. We want to see these events continue in the community, and precautions are still needed as vaccination rates are not high enough. Thanks to the venues that are requiring masks. CHEER: And the biggest cheer this week is for 5-11-year olds for stepping up and getting a “poke.” And another cheer for their parents and guardians. They are blazing a trail forward in getting protection against COVID-19, after waiting the longest for the vaccine. Watch them as they lead the way for others who have stayed on the sidelines. Bravo.
IN PHOTOS: Tom Sawyer leading Winona State football
Photos: WSU Football vs Upper Iowa
Winona State University head coach Tom Sawyer...Warrior Strong!!!
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs SMSU
Winona State University head coach Tom Sawyer poses with Winona State's Carter Berlin (73) as WSU wins the "Battle for the Sledge" game Oct. 16 at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football 2021
Winona State Warrior head coach Tom Sawyer at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The 2021 season will be coach Tom Sawyer's 25th and final season at the helm of the Winona State Warrior football program.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs SMSU
Winona State University head coach Tom Sawyer discusses a call with a referee at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium during WSU's Oct. 16 game against Southwest Minnesota State University. The Warriors defeated the Mustangs 26-14.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs Concordia
Winona State University head coach Tom Sawyer walks the sideline as he begins his 25th and final season with the Warriors on September 2, 2021. The Warriors defeated Concordia-St. Paul on this night by a score of 47-6.
Craig Johnson
WSU Football Intersquad Scrimmage 2019
Winona State University's football head coach Tom Sawyer talks to his team following Thursday's intersquad scrimmage. The Warriors will open the regular season on Saturday, September 7th, at 1:00pm with a game against Wayne State College.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona State Football vs St. Cloud State
Winona State University's head coach Tom Sawyer watches from the sideline during Saturday's game against St. Cloud State at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors won the game by a score of 38-17.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSU FB vs Wayne State
Winona State University head coach Tom Sawyer talks with junior wide receiver Tyler Anderson (2) on the sideline as Winona State opened its season with a home game against Wayne State at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSU Football Intersquad Scrimmage 2019
Winona State University's football head coach Tom Sawyer coaches from the sideline as his team prepares for the start of the 2019 season. The home opener will be Saturday, September 7th, at 1:00pm against Wayne State College.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSU Football Spring Game 13
Winona State University's Head Football Coach Tom Sawyer waves to the crowd during Friday night's WSU Spring football game held at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSU Football Spring Game 5
Winona State University's Head Football Coach Tom Sawyer looks on during Friday night's WSU Spring football game held at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSU Football Spring Game 1
Winona State University's Head Football Coach Tom Sawyer talks to his team following Friday night's WSU Spring football game held at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona State v. Texas A&M-Commerce 09
Winona State coach Tom Sawyer watches as his team plays against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first round of the NCAA football playoffs at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
2001: Winona State at North Dakota
Tom Sawyer congratulates his players on a historical season after losing to North Dakota in the 2001 NCAA Division II playoffs at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. It was Winona State's first-ever Division II playoff appearance.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Winona Daily News
WSU athletics receives donation
Winona State University football coach, Tom Sawyer, left, receives a check for $8,375 to the Winona State University athletic department from Bob Stein, PER and event chair at the Elks Club. WSU holds its banquet at the Elks Lodge every year. More than $100,000 has been raised for the athletic program over the past several years.
Contributed
WSU Football Practice 13
Winona State coach Tom Sawyer talks with the running backs during practice on Thursday at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Gopher Road Trip 08
Winona State football coach Tom Sawyer, left, shakes hands with University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck during the Gopher Road Trip stop in Winona last month.
Chuck Miller, Daily News
WSU Football Practice
Winona State coach Tom Sawyer hands the ball off to running back Eric Birth during a 2015 practice.
Daily News File Photo
WSU Football Scrimmage
Tom Sawyer talks to his Winona State football team after a practice. Sawyer helped rally his players to volunteer during the 2007 flood.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
Elks Donates
The Elks' Bob Stein, left, pictured with WSU football coach Tom Sawyer.
Contributed
WSU first football practice 03
Head Coach Tom Sawyer gives instruction to players at Winona State’s first practice of the season at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium August 11.
Jacob Striker, Daily News
Winona State Football Practice
Head coach Tom Sawyer instructs his running backs during the Warrior's first football practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, at Maxwell Field in Winona.
Jacob Hilsabeck, Daily News
Winona State Football Practice
Head coach Tom Sawyer during the Warrior's first football practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, at Maxwell Field in Winona.
Jacob Hilsabeck, Daily News
Tom Sawyer
Winona State football coach Tom Sawyer looks on during the spring game in April, 2015. Sawyer helped rally his players to volunteer during the 2007 flood.
Jacob Hilsabeck, Daily News
WSU Football 02
Winona State's head coach Tom Sawyer runs through some drills with Paul Preston (34) and the rest of the running backs on Saturday, March, 28, 2015, their first day of practice, in Winona.
Matthew Seckora, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Sioux Falls on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Sioux Falls on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU vs. UMD Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a NSIC game against Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Tom Sawyer
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer said the Warriors final two games of the season will be important in determining which way the program is headed.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer before a NSIC game against Mary on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, at Warrior Stadium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football - Sawyer
Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer during a scrimmage Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, at Maxwell Field in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football
Winona State coach Tom Sawyer works with running backs during practice last week at Maxwell Field.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football 01
Winona State football coach Tom Sawyer shares a moment before a game last season with running back Theo Burkett (2). Burkett, who has missed both of the previous two seasons with injuries, hopes to be healthy for his final season of football.
Andrew Link, Daily News
WSU Football Sawyer
Winona State coach Tom Sawyer talks with offensive lineman Jake Lilla during a game last season. The Warriors began spring practice this weekend with the hopes of putting last year's injury-ravaged season behind them.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!