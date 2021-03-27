Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Riverway Learning Community in Winona, for its focus on environmental education and hands-on learning. As Oscar Uribe, director, wrote, “ ... Learning happens the RiverWAY by engaging learners in hands-on, project-based and place-based academic experiences in our community and in the Driftless Area, a unique and diverse ecosystem. Learning about the Mississippi River region is relevant to students, as the river plays a significant role in our community.” Riverview was featured in our new weekly series, Stories for Good, published each Monday in the Daily News.
CHEER: To the reopening of the Winona Public Library on Monday, offering all of its services to the public again. Safety precautions will be in place. Want to go inside and pick out books? Simply sign up at winona.lib.mn.us. Appointments are available in 20-minute slots.
JEER: To the extreme partisans in the Wisconsin Legislature who are taking up time arguing whether Rush Limbaugh was a great American, or whether the estate of Dr. Seuss was out of line in discontinuing publication of some of his books. Or whatever is raging on cable TV. Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, recently wrote that he walked out during these discussions, as did Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield. The rest of the legislators who want to get things done should walk out too. Send a message that taxpayers pay the freight at the state Capitol and legislators should spend their time on the issues that matter.
CHEER: To a great summer ahead at La Crosse’s three public pools and splash pads. They will open with reduced capacity and COVID protocols in place, after they remained closed last summer due to the pandemic. “I really am excited to offer this opportunity to the community while maintaining all the safety protocols provided to us by the La Crosse County Health Department and the CDC,” said Mckenzie Wilson with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department. The pools will open Saturday, June 5