Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Riverway Learning Community in Winona, for its focus on environmental education and hands-on learning. As Oscar Uribe, director, wrote, “ ... Learning happens the RiverWAY by engaging learners in hands-on, project-based and place-based academic experiences in our community and in the Driftless Area, a unique and diverse ecosystem. Learning about the Mississippi River region is relevant to students, as the river plays a significant role in our community.” Riverview was featured in our new weekly series, Stories for Good, published each Monday in the Daily News.

CHEER: To the reopening of the Winona Public Library on Monday, offering all of its services to the public again. Safety precautions will be in place. Want to go inside and pick out books? Simply sign up at winona.lib.mn.us. Appointments are available in 20-minute slots.