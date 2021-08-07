Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the Family & Children’s Center, featured in our weekly Stories for Good series, for operating nearly 25 programs, serving more than 3,000 clients from seven regional locations across western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. Its services work to prevent child abuse, help individuals achieve recovery from serious mental illness, find healthy and stable homes for children whose parents can no longer care for them, and keep youth on track for graduation. “We believe that helping to resolve problems where they occur results in greater long-term success and improved individual well-being,” wrote Jamie Korn, for the Daily News.

CHEER: To volunteers of all ages and in all communities, who are coming together to make sure fundraisers, concerts, festivals and other events turn out just right. It’s been a great summer for activities, and we’re enjoying them with big ones — Ashley For The Arts and Irish Fest La Crosse — coming next week. We should remember to thank the volunteers and sponsors who collectively are making it all happen.