Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Rod Hoesley, the Winona High Wrestling MVP in 1973, on his induction into the Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame last weekend. Hoesley also wrestled for Winona State and later coached wrestling, track and field and cross country at Rushford Peterson. He also worked as wrestling official in both Minnesota and Wisconsin for 28 years.

CHEER: To Coach Brad King and the Caledonia High School boys basketball team for an amazing season that came up just two points short to top-ranked Waseca in the Minnesota Class AA state title game at the Target Center. It was the third time the Warriors — whose only state title came in 1997 — finished runner up (2015, 2018). “Unfortunately, somebody had to lose the game and it happened to be us,” King said. Only after a memorable season.

JEER: To the Minnesota Department of Revenue for its decision to discontinue its telephone tax file and pay system on April 21. The department said its upgraded online system is more efficient and cost effective. But the ill-timed switch is coming before the May 17 tax filing deadline and likely to impact small town and regional residents without good internet access. Why the rush?