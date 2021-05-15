Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: Congratulations to the Class of ‘21 graduating from colleges throughout the region. You’ve made it. And you did it through a pandemic and a most challenging time for everyone, on or off campus. Congratulations too to your families who believed in you and supported you. Good luck in your next steps.

CHEER: To Winona County Public Health and the Winona Fire Department for offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Lake Park Drive-In Music and Movies May 29, and at other events this summer. To have the city and county team up to help get people vaccinated, contact Ben Klinger at bklinger@co.winona.mn.us.

JEER: To the federal change, already, that will send $700 million less in COVID-19 dollars to Wisconsin than was originally projected for the most recent stimulus package. The decision sparked reaction from Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, who asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reconsider the lower allocation, which would be split between two payments separated by a 12-month span. The Democrats called the reduced allocation “problematic” for the state as it looks to rebuild from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.