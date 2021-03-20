Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Jerry and Pat Papenfuss, long-time supporters of Minnesota State College Southeast, for their $200,000 gift to provide specialized support for Winona Area Learning Center graduates. Launching in Fall 2021, the Papenfuss Scholars Program will initially support five Winona ALC graduates by meeting all of their college expenses at MSC Southeast for up to two years. “This gift reflects Jerry and Pat’s deep commitment to the community, their belief in the value of career and technical education as a way to prepare learners for a productive life, and their desire to help those who are most in need of having someone believe and invest in them,” said Larry Lundblad, MSC Southeast Interim President.

CHEER: For the planned return of the Winona Farmers Market May 1 to Oct. 31, using Main Street, north of Second Street and a portion of Levee Park for 2021. City Council approved that footprint for all but two event Saturdays. “I know a lot of people depend on them,” Councilmember Michelle Alexander said. “I’m just so pleased that we’re getting back to some normal activities, maybe with less restrictions.”