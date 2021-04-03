 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheers & Jeers
0 comments

Cheers & Jeers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine

Monroe County Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler, left, of Sparta received the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID vaccine from vaccine volunteer and former Monroe County Health Department Health Officer and Director Sharon Nelson during a vaccine clinic at Tomah Health March 18.

 steve rundio

CHEER: To all of the vaccinators in our region and throughout Minnesota. You are bringing hope and smiles with every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine you administer. And with the state moving quickly to expand eligibility, you’ll be as busy as ever. A collective thank you.

JEER: To Rep. Jeremy Munson, a Republican from Lake Crystal, Minnesota, for introducing a bill that would let counties secede and join border states. He prefers South Dakota and wrote online, “Minnesota becomes more politically polarized every year and the metro politicians have shown us that rural Minnesotans are no longer represented by St Paul. It’s time to leave.” Munson’s publicity stunt is way off base and a waste of taxpayer money. He would be better off moving to South Dakota himself.

CHEER: To the Houston High School girls basketball team and coach Dale Moga for an undefeated regular season and playoff wins before losing in the Minnesota Class A semifinals to top-ranked Minneota on Tuesday night. It was the program’s first trip to the state tournament, and a great credit to all.

CHEER: To Winona State University for planning an in-person Name Reading Ceremony for graduating seniors along with a virtual ceremony on May 7, and for starting a new Bell Ringing Tradition that will be long remembered. “Graduates will become the first participants in a brand-new WSU tradition,” WSU President Scott Olson said. “Each time the bell is heard across the city, a student proclaims their achievement.”

Midwestern states are preparing to scale up their distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, to as many people as possible, now that the vaccine supply provided through the federal government seems assured.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheers & Jeers
Editorial

Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Riverway Learning Community in Winona, for its focus on environmental education and hands-on learning. As Oscar Uribe, director, wro…

+2
Cheers & Jeers
Editorial

Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the Winona Nonprofit Alliance for starting a column series called Stories for Good in the Daily News. Look for these every Monday an…

Cheers & Jeers
Editorial

Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Jerry and Pat Papenfuss, long-time supporters of Minnesota State College Southeast, for their $200,000 gift to provide specialized s…

Cheers & Jeers
Editorial

Cheers & Jeers

  • Updated

CHEER: To Winona Health for rolling out a new mobile check-in option for patients seeking urgent or emergency care services. Patients can choo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News