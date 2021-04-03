Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To all of the vaccinators in our region and throughout Minnesota. You are bringing hope and smiles with every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine you administer. And with the state moving quickly to expand eligibility, you’ll be as busy as ever. A collective thank you.

JEER: To Rep. Jeremy Munson, a Republican from Lake Crystal, Minnesota, for introducing a bill that would let counties secede and join border states. He prefers South Dakota and wrote online, “Minnesota becomes more politically polarized every year and the metro politicians have shown us that rural Minnesotans are no longer represented by St Paul. It’s time to leave.” Munson’s publicity stunt is way off base and a waste of taxpayer money. He would be better off moving to South Dakota himself.

CHEER: To the Houston High School girls basketball team and coach Dale Moga for an undefeated regular season and playoff wins before losing in the Minnesota Class A semifinals to top-ranked Minneota on Tuesday night. It was the program’s first trip to the state tournament, and a great credit to all.