Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the Winona Nonprofit Alliance for starting a column series called Stories for Good in the Daily News. Look for these every Monday and find out about the good work Winona area nonprofits are doing in this community. Read and share their stories.

CHEER: To today’s Irish Fest parade in La Crosse and everyone involved in planning it and participating in it. And let’s add attending it. Drumroll, please: We have a local event to enjoy. Wear your mask and have fun. If you recall, the Irish Fest parade was among the first casualties of the pandemic last year. “We had our parade permit canceled the day before,” recalled parade co-chair Tracy Mullaney. Let the 14th annual Irish Fest parade make up for lost time.

JEER: To dog owners who do not pick up after their dogs in other people’s yards and property. The snow cover is gone for now and it’s highly noticeable, and disgusting. This jeer was called in by a reader and we wonder how many other readers are agreeing just reading it.