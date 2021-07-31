Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter on being honored with this year’s Ashley for the Arts “Patron of the Arts” award. The co-founders of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum will be recognized Friday, Aug. 13, in Arcadia before Kip Moore’s performance at 8 p.m. “I want to do something worthwhile for the people in this area, because I love the area,” said Kierlin, co-founder of Fastenal and a Winona native. “I work to see that other people have the same opportunities I had. Now I’m working to foster economic development in the area, which has been very important to me.”

CHEER: To Mandy Duellman of Winona Senior High on being named a 2021 AAU Volleyball Academic All-American, which recognizes student-athletes for their excellence in academics as well as athletics. Duellman, who plays club volleyball with Elevate VBC 17 Black, led the Winhawks in digs as a junior last season and enters her senior campaign as a leader of a young Winhawk squad. Congratulations.