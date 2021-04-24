Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the Winona Daily News All-Area Girls and Boys Basketball teams, as chosen by sports editor Alex VandenHouten on recommendations from area coaches. It was a season like none other, but these students recognized in April deserve your applause. A big congrats to the players of the year — Cotter’s Megan Morgan and Houston’s Emma Geiwitz for the girls, and Winona’s Jasper Hedin for the boys.

CHEER: To readers who are nominating their favorites in our annual Reader’s Choice campaign. There’s still a week to nominate by visiting Go.winonadailynews.com/readerschoice. Voting will start on May 17. Make sure your favorites are included.

JEER: It’s that time of year when we are all finally getting outside to enjoy the nice weather. Yet, Earth Day reminded us of the problem around us — trash. “Here we go again,” says an Earth Day cartoon by Joe Heller, as someone picks up trash like he’s been doing it all his life. And new this year, perhaps, are masks, discarded by wearers for one reason or another. Don’t be surprised when you see a mask along with coffee cups and other debris. Pocket yours, rather than drop it. We all can do better.