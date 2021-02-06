Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To the incredible generosity of the late Maynard “Mo” Weber to Winona State and the Lucille G. Stiever estate to Saint Mary’s University. In both cases more than $5 million was left for the Winona campuses, the largest gifts in either of their history. “Mo Weber’s generosity and love of WSU knew no bounds,” said WSU President Scott R. Olson. “He helped kindle Winona State’s love of beautiful art as well as our love of Warrior baseball, and for that and so many other reasons, we will be forever grateful to him.” Lucille G. Stiever and her husband, Saint Mary’s 1949 alumnus Robert J. Stiever, likely would not want attention. But their gift will provide scholarships for so many.

JEERS: To the sudden about-face, after months and years, on a plan to improve safety of Broadway, as City Council rejected federal aid that would have been used for the conversion project. Residents in favor of the plan were finally heard from in the days leading to Monday night’s vote, but council in five minutes decided 4-3 to say NO. Oh, the federal money had strings attached, a council opponent said, or the work to reduce Broadway from four to three lanes would discourage traffic on it. Council, with a new member from the election, ended the drama. Now they and the mayor must work non stop on safety improvements. The clock is ticking