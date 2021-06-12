Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To event volunteers and organizers in every community, who have re-emerged after a year away to set up and host events ranging from Chicken Qs to multi-day festivals and everything in between. You are appreciated, as we begin to attend these events in what is shaping up as a “normal summer.”
CHEER: To Issara Schmidt, as she completes her time as the second-ever student representative to the Winona Area Public School board. To her fellow classmates, she expressed her thankfulness for how much they have relied on each other during the pandemic, and how close they’ve grown together. “I owe them a lot,” she said. To the board, she said, “You have taught me so much. Not just how to sit through four hour long meetings, but how to own my opinions and how to stand up and talk about what I believe in and how to critically think.”
CHEER: To the move to make COVID-19 vaccinations available on a walk-in basis throughout Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. This means anyone can simply walk in wherever they receive care at Winona Health and ask for the COVID-19 vaccine. “We are making it as easy as we possibly can for people to get vaccinated,” said Molly Jensen, RN, director of several specialty care services, who has been on the team planning and coordinating the vaccination clinics at Winona Health. “If and when patients decide to get the protection the vaccine offers, we are ready when they are. It’s still exciting to see someone get vaccinated knowing they are fending off the worst possible outcome should they contract the virus.”
JEER: To a Wisconsin legislator who compared a nonprofit children museum’s mask policy to the Nazi Party in a social media post that generated outrage. Rep. Shae Sortwell clearly is not a fan of the policy of the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum in Stevens Point, requiring masks for anyone over 5 years old unless they show their vaccination cards. “The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please,” he wrote.