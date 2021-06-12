Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To event volunteers and organizers in every community, who have re-emerged after a year away to set up and host events ranging from Chicken Qs to multi-day festivals and everything in between. You are appreciated, as we begin to attend these events in what is shaping up as a “normal summer.”

CHEER: To Issara Schmidt, as she completes her time as the second-ever student representative to the Winona Area Public School board. To her fellow classmates, she expressed her thankfulness for how much they have relied on each other during the pandemic, and how close they’ve grown together. “I owe them a lot,” she said. To the board, she said, “You have taught me so much. Not just how to sit through four hour long meetings, but how to own my opinions and how to stand up and talk about what I believe in and how to critically think.”