Cheers & Jeers

JEER: To Wisconsin state lawmakers who claimed more than $555,000 in daily expense reimbursements, known as per diems, in 2020, according to a report of records from the Senate and Assembly chief clerk’s offices. For what, you ask? Certainly not for meeting in session; they didn’t convene for a floor session during the last eight months of a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic. The payments are in addition to their $53,000 annual salaries. Four lawmakers claimed more than $10,000 in per diems, including former Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who is now in Congress; Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley; former Sen. Fred Risser, and Sen. Jon Erpenbach. Risser and Erpenbach are Democrats.