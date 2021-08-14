Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To former Galesville resident Jon Schein, who spent 23 years in the Army, while being deployed 21 times, because he “absolutely loved it.” Schein, who now lives in Florida, shared his story for our Stories of Honor series, which continues Sundays and Wednesdays in our papers with a special section included in our August 29 editions. He graduated from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in 1993, then attended Winona State University for 2½ years. “I decided to join the service primarily because I knew there was more out there for me,” Schein said. “I know that is hard to explain, but my father and grandfather served — as well as many others that I looked up to — and I knew I could do more for our country and our community. I served for 23 years because I absolutely loved it.”

CHEER: To Paige Forde, a social media specialist for La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, for engaging us with humor and growing the company’s social media following in a huge way. The 2019 UW-La Crosse graduate certainly makes it fun and encourages many to make a stop at the next Kwik Trip. “My favorite part of my job is the variety,” she says. “When I show up in the morning, I never know what we’ll have to hop on, what trends we’ll have to do. Every day is different.”