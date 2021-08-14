Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the return of Ashley for the Arts, the highly anticipated annual event that was sidelined last year like others. Let the music play and let the community come together in Arcadia for the festival that gives back. In 2019 alone, Ashley for the Arts donated more than $590,000 to over 60 non-profit organizations in the area. “”Basically, anyone in the family should be able to listen to some music that they like to hear. That’s one of the things we pride ourselves on,” event director Cole Bawek said. Will you be among the “Happy People” enjoying Little Big Town’s performance tonight?
CHEER: To twin brothers Jordan and Jonathan Davis of the Wisconsin Badgers and partner James Fox for holding a three-day basketball camp in their old gym at Central High School. “I would go to anything I could (when younger), and that’s what we’re trying to offer with this.” said Jonathan, as the young campers no doubt improved their skills with guidance.
JEER: To the rampant misinformation that was chanted and displayed at Tuesday’s protest against vaccine mandates around Capitol Square in Madison. Signs comparing the COVID-19 vaccines to genocide and tyranny were carried around in an event filled with falsehoods that attracted some state legislators and candidates. A counterprotester, Bill Easton, carried a sign that read “Trust science, not Facebook moms.” He observed, “It’s a bunch of people who I really wish had the best interest of their neighbors and their friends at heart and they don’t. It’s become political to the point that it’s kind of scary.”
CHEER: To former Galesville resident Jon Schein, who spent 23 years in the Army, while being deployed 21 times, because he “absolutely loved it.” Schein, who now lives in Florida, shared his story for our Stories of Honor series, which continues Sundays and Wednesdays in our papers with a special section included in our August 29 editions. He graduated from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in 1993, then attended Winona State University for 2½ years. “I decided to join the service primarily because I knew there was more out there for me,” Schein said. “I know that is hard to explain, but my father and grandfather served — as well as many others that I looked up to — and I knew I could do more for our country and our community. I served for 23 years because I absolutely loved it.”
CHEER: To Paige Forde, a social media specialist for La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, for engaging us with humor and growing the company’s social media following in a huge way. The 2019 UW-La Crosse graduate certainly makes it fun and encourages many to make a stop at the next Kwik Trip. “My favorite part of my job is the variety,” she says. “When I show up in the morning, I never know what we’ll have to hop on, what trends we’ll have to do. Every day is different.”
JEER: To vaccine rates of less than 50% in six of the 11 counties surveyed by the River Valley Media Group. Our latest report coming Sunday shows Dunn, Chippewa, Jackson, Monroe, Vernon and Crawford counties still below 50%, and it shows slow increases in vaccine rates in all counties since our first report July 25. The vaccine is free, easily accessible and it can save lives. So it begs the question: Can we do better?