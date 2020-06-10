Winona's higher-education leaders: Creating an inclusive, equitable Winona
0 comments

Winona's higher-education leaders: Creating an inclusive, equitable Winona

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As Winona’s higher education leaders, we are distressed and upset by the killing of George Floyd.

Though Minneapolis is 100 miles from Winona, the events there are having an effect worldwide, and will affect us here.

Because it is summer, and because our students are elsewhere, the effect may be somewhat delayed. This gives us time as a community to reflect on how we can be more welcoming and inclusive.

Our institutions must play a role in making the world and our local community better, and we will.

To that end, we reject and condemn harassment, wrongful discrimination, disrespect, racist acts and all forms of hatred, especially those leading to destruction of life.

We support the right of peaceful protest — the right of the people peaceably to assemble — as guaranteed in the First Amendment. We are reflecting upon and reviewing how our institutions could have done better in combatting systemic injustice and unfair class systems that enable racist behaviors, and we invite all institutions in the community to do the same.

Happily, we have superb resources here in Winona thanks to Project FINE, our religious institutions and our own faculties to help in this work.

We will seek to create inclusive and equitable communities on and off campus.

To that end, we ask our fellow Winonans to work with us and join in efforts that build and support a world in which all are afforded full human dignity. As universities dedicated to intellectual excellence, we recognize the essential contribution of our diverse communities and how they all help us advance an atmosphere of respect.

Please join us in this work. Please reflect on the ways that Winona can be more welcoming, equitable and inclusive.

Please share with us your ideas about how we can do better. Please take the steps you can to ensure that racism has no place in our beautiful town.

+2 
The Rev. James P. Burns

Burns
+2 
Larry Lundblad column mug

Larry Lundblad
+2 
Winona State President Scott Olson column mug

Scott R. Olson

This column was written by Rev. James Patrick Burns, president of Saint Mary’s University; Larry Lundblad, interim president of Minnesota State College Southeast; and Scott R. Olson, president of Winona State University.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform
Columnists

Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform

For decades, video cameras have captured incidents of police brutality involving people of color. Yet despite this documented record of cruelty, our criminal justice system has failed to bring justice and accountability to victims and policymakers have failed to end racial injustice across America. Now, in the midst of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we are ...

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now
Columnists

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now

A racist civic sculpture celebrating white supremacy was taken down off its pedestal on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. The action, dramatic and long overdue, represents a sliver of light piercing the current gloom. The bronze figure of a lone Confederate soldier, positioned to face due south, had stood for 131 years in the city's historic core, just seven short miles from the White House and eight ...

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook
Columnists

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook

In a tweet about violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of a black man in police custody, President Donald Trump thundered: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen ... Any difficulty and we will assume control but when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter, as part of its newfound vigilance about Trump's rants, appended a note ...

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone
Columnists

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone

Evangelical leaders hesitated to criticize President Donald Trump after he ordered police and military authorities to use tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House so he could get his picture taken in front of nearby St. John's Episcopal Church. Trump's purpose in creating the photo op was not immediately clear, but it hardly seems a ...

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19
Columnists

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19

It will happen, many thousands of times, and in every conceivable permutation: People will contract COVID-19 because of someone else's actions and will seek compensation. How should we handle such liability claims as a society? Mitch McConnell, gatekeeper of the Senate, has an idea. First, immunize all businesses. It would mean, as an example, that even if your boss fails to provide safeguards ...

+10
Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own

  • Updated

President Donald Trump's announcement last week that he would terminate U.S. membership in the World Health Organization is but the latest in a long list of decisions he has made to walk away from international institutions and agreements. From his first days in office, Trump has maintained that putting America first meant dumping trade accords, terminating arms control treaties and ending ...

Commentary: USAs for All: All Americans would benefit from personal rainy day funds
Columnists

Commentary: USAs for All: All Americans would benefit from personal rainy day funds

After pandemics and economic recessions, people tend to save a little more than they did before, to better prepare for future unknowns. To make savings a little easier, a new idea is gaining popularity: Universal savings accounts. USAs would help every American save for a rainy day, save to start a business or save to grow their family. In the next coronavirus package, Congress should create ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News