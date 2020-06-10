Winona's higher-education leaders: Creating an inclusive, equitable Winona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As Winona’s higher education leaders, we are distressed and upset by the killing of George Floyd.

Though Minneapolis is 100 miles from Winona, the events there are having an effect worldwide, and will affect us here.

Because it is summer, and because our students are elsewhere, the effect may be somewhat delayed. This gives us time as a community to reflect on how we can be more welcoming and inclusive.

Our institutions must play a role in making the world and our local community better, and we will.

To that end, we reject and condemn harassment, wrongful discrimination, disrespect, racist acts and all forms of hatred, especially those leading to destruction of life.

We support the right of peaceful protest — the right of the people peaceably to assemble — as guaranteed in the First Amendment. We are reflecting upon and reviewing how our institutions could have done better in combatting systemic injustice and unfair class systems that enable racist behaviors, and we invite all institutions in the community to do the same.

Happily, we have superb resources here in Winona thanks to Project FINE, our religious institutions and our own faculties to help in this work.