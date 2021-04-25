Winona Mayor Scott Sherman: "The downtown is us"

What is it about a downtown that creates intrigue and pulls at people’s heartstrings? Is it the yearning to be with other people, especially after the year we’ve had? Do we harken back to the days of yesteryear, when the sound of hardened dirt beneath a horse’s hooves echoed throughout Winona’s downtown alley ways? Or maybe the stalwart downtown businesses in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s were more your flavor?

For as long as I have lived in Winona (and I would suspect much longer than that), there has always been discussion regarding how we can improve our downtown. Businesses have opened and flourished. Some have closed or moved. Housing has been developed for all income levels. New buildings have been built and old ones have been rehabbed.

Things have changed, but have they really? Are we not still striving for what each of us think a downtown should be? Yes, we are. We will always be striving to make it better.

We now have a beautiful venue in Levee Park. Events like Live at the Levee, the Farmer’s Market, Big Muddy BBQ, Craft Beer Tour and others, bring people together for both fun and a sense of community. This summer we’ll actually be able to experience the Great River Shakespeare Festival overlooking the Mississippi on those oh-so-perfect evenings we cherish.