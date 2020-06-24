William Spitzer: Use data, not emotion, on SRO decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do we really follow the data or do we choose what data to follow?

We certainly are living in very challenging times and we rely on what we are being told.

The experts are telling us about data that is followed by our politicians proclaiming we must stick to it. Is data just a talking point or is it something we need to respect?

Let’s look at the current trend with local school boards. First the Minneapolis School Board announces shortly after the horrible death of George Floyd that they will be “ending its relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Was that based on emotion, current tensions or was it based on the data? If so, what data?

Here is some data on this topic that is gathered every three years — most recently in 2019 as part of the Minnesota Student Survey.

So, what do the students say about having a School Resource Officer in the school? Statewide 94.9% of the 8th grade, 94.6% of the 9th grade and 93.8% of the 11 grade students agreed it was a good idea to have an SRO at school.