William Reed: Sen. Johnson on failed path to put public at risk

Like a schoolchild bringing home a bad report card, Sen. Ron Johnson has come up with a lot of sorry excuses about his dismal record on the coronavirus. But he has yet to explain why he has failed to help educate and protect Wisconsin’s residents from this serious disease.

At first, he scoffed at us — including physicians like myself — for exaggerating the virus’ impact because, after all, 97% of the people who get COVID-19 survive. After that, he held a Senate hearing and invited quacks who falsely and dangerously claimed with no evidence that hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19. At the hearing, one of his speakers incorrectly said masks are ineffective at reducing COVID-19 spread.

Johnson eventually got sick with COVID-19, a predictable consequence of his cavalier dismissal of safety guidelines. Thankfully, he recovered, although the recovery suddenly made him an “expert” on natural immunity and vaccinations.

So as vaccines came online, he questioned the need for people to get vaccinated and implied that the vaccine was unsafe. That’s although the vaccine is more than 90% efficacious, and millions of people were being vaccinated every day, with severe reactions reported in roughly 8 per 1 million people, with no deaths.