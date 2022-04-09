William J. Hayman: Take down Russian flag at airport

My elder son (Aquinas class of 2007) is a medical officer in the US Army. He began a two-year assignment in the pediatric intensive care unit at Walter Reed Medical Center Washington D.C. this past August.

We planned a late winter/early spring vacation together in Florida and were preparing to depart a couple weeks ago when my son received orders reassigning him to the 1st Infantry Division (“Big Red 1”) with an early April report date to Texas followed shortly by deployment to eastern Germany.

Due to the need to prepare for deployment our vacation was canceled. I traveled to Washington, D.C., so we could be together before his deployment.

Returning from Washington Friday evening, I stepped on the escalator at the La Crosse airport and as I looked up I got a very bad feeling like I had been hit in the stomach at the sight of the Russian flag above (I stumbled on the escalator as I lost my balance).

I was stunned and became even more so as I proceeded around the corner in the lower level to the baggage claim area and noticed one of the small commercial flat screen displays (off to the right towards the corner) that stated “WE STAND WITH UKRAINE”!!

Really? Seriously? Prominently and permanently displaying a Russian flag from the rafters in the center of the airport while simultaneously illuminating a temporary statement “supporting” Ukraine on a small commercial flat screen in the back lower portion of the baggage claim area is truly a slap in the face to all the displaced, dead, and still dying citizens of Ukraine.

Make no mistake, the Russian flag leads the Russian military made up entirely of Russian citizens who are pulling the triggers and pushing the buttons in this Russian war on Ukraine, democracy and civilization. The Russian flag is soaked and dripping with the blood of innocent Ukraine citizens!

La Crosse, take down that Russian flag!

One cannot permanently and prominently display the Russian flag while claiming to “support” Ukraine. A solitary temporary sign in the back lower portion of the baggage claim area stating “support” for Ukraine cannot coexist with the prominent display of the Russian flag in the center of the airport ... this is blatant hypocrisy and thoroughly insulting.

Furthermore, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine followed by full scale warfare on innocent civilians that continues as I write, La Crosse’s sister city relationship status with Dubna, Russia, deserves serious discussion and reconsideration.

Please consider adoption of the Ukraine city of Mariupol as a sister city, but La Crosse must proceed with urgency as this historic metropolis up to two months ago (was 4-5 times the size and population of La Crosse) is being wiped off the face of our planet.

William J. Hayman is a resident of Holmen.

