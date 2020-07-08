Tom Still: The need to fix rural broadband
1 comment

Tom Still: The need to fix rural broadband

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. — Missy Hughes, the secretary of Wisconsin’s leading economic development agency, doesn’t need much lecturing on the shortcomings of broadband penetration in rural Wisconsin.

Her family’s home sits at the end of a rural road in southwest Wisconsin, with a driveway that stretches a third of a mile off the road.

The broadband connection is through a satellite dish, a solution that works well enough but it’s an expensive one driven by a lack of choices.

Such is the story in much of rural Wisconsin, where robust broadband connections can be hard to come by in many communities — a reality that was threatening economic vitality long before the COVID-19 epidemic hit.

Four months into the epidemic, the problems caused by weak connections or no connections at all are even more pronounced in rural Wisconsin, where students faced barriers to online education, patients didn’t have access to telemedicine services, and businesses couldn’t reach customers no longer able to show up in person.

Those problems and more explain why the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., which is headed by Hughes, issued a June 30 report outlining recommendations for rebuilding the state’s economy through a mix of measures that include more worker training, support for the state’s small businesses and startups, and enhancing broadband choices and penetration.

The report listed five major recommendations for improving broadband connections in Wisconsin, which fall behind the U.S. average, largely because federal figures suggest more than a quarter of people living in rural Wisconsin lack even one good source.

For the former Organic Valley executive, it means being open to technologies and solutions other than fiber optics to the home.

“Fiber and wires may be outdated” for many geographic areas, Hughes said, and likely also rank among the most expensive sources for people who are most isolated. Solutions such as rural small-cell technologies or television “white space” transmission are among solutions that could help.

“Fixing broadband in Wisconsin is not a moonshot; it’s not insurmountable,” read the 150-page WEDC report, titled “Wisconsin Tomorrow — An Economy for All.” It continued: “But it is critical to economic development and recovery and must happen now.”

That sense of urgency was also on display in WEDC recommendations tied to support innovation, entrepreneurship and emerging companies.

Like reports issued by groups such as the Wisconsin Technology Council over time, the WEDC report emphasized the role played by young companies in creating quality jobs.

In fact, young companies in Wisconsin and elsewhere have historically created the bulk of jobs, mainly because older firms tend to shed those jobs over time.

Recommendations include building on the support system for entrepreneurs — something that barely existed in Wisconsin 20 years ago — and providing incentives to established firms to work with seed accelerators; investing in an early stage fund to support young companies; and identifying manufacturing trends that could provide startup opportunities.

The state has previously put a modest amount of money into the Badger Fund of Funds, which has invested in about 20 emerging companies.

The WEDC’s “Qualified New Business Venture” tax credits program has spurred at least $500 million in private investment in the state since launching in 2005. That program has been copied in other states and was most recently highlighted in “The Wisconsin Portfolio,” a Tech Council publication that charts early stage deals in Wisconsin.

Hughes believes the time is right for more investment.

“Precisely the moment when we should be investing in the innovation economy. We can’t recover if we’re not bold,” she said, noting policymakers should not let “energy dissipate” as the COVID-19 crisis moves to whatever stage is next.

With an uncertain election year and more issues clouding the horizon, finding consensus around Wisconsin’s economic recovery from COVID-19 won’t be easy. Perhaps the WEDC report will provide a timely rallying point.

Tom Still

Still

Tom Still is president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. He can be reached at tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask
Columnists

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask

Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 { years he's served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American institutions, encouraging white supremacy, locking up immigrant children, asking a foreign government to interfere with an American election, lying 5 million times. And those are just a few things off the top of my head. And while it's ...

Commentary: Why Roberts stuck with precedent in the abortion case
Columnists

Commentary: Why Roberts stuck with precedent in the abortion case

Commentators have been busy trying to discern what Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was up to when he joined the Supreme Court's four liberals Monday in striking down a Louisiana abortion law virtually identical to a Texas statute the court overturned in 2016. Was he cynically voting to save the Republican Party from the political fallout of an anti-abortion ruling? Or maybe a concern for the ...

Commentary: DC statehood bill is constitutionally dubious and pragmatically flawed
Columnists

Commentary: DC statehood bill is constitutionally dubious and pragmatically flawed

"DC should be a state. Pass it on." That's the message supporters of D.C. statehood pushed on social media late last week as the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on D.C. statehood. And on June 26, for the first time in our nation's history, the majority-Democrat U.S. House of Representatives passed along party lines (save for a lone defection) a bill that would create the ...

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely
Columnists

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely

The story surfaced like one of those trial balloons we're used to seeing out of political offices and campaigns - Republican insiders telling Fox News that President Donald Trump is grumpy about his reelection prospects and might quit the campaign if his poll numbers don't improve. Let him. But don't count on it. The campaign rejected the notion, calling it the "granddaddy of fake news." The ...

Commentary: Wear your masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall
Columnists

Commentary: Wear your masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall

Wear your damn masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall. It's been approximately 3,839 days of quarantine, and I'm in a pretty good routine. I broke down and bought a proper desk; unlike the table I had been using, it doesn't have a support beam underneath that barks my shin a dozen times a day. I set an alarm every morning. I figured out how to schedule calls and interviews ...

+2
Commentary: Media need to humanize COVID-19
Columnists

Commentary: Media need to humanize COVID-19

Everyone knew what would happen. Coronavirus cases spiked after millions of people throughout the United States flooded shops and restaurants without masks or social distancing during the first weekends of summer. For months, the news media has touted rising death tolls, CDC warnings, and WHO alerts, but millions of Americans still regard the odds of contracting the virus, suffering and dying ...

Commentary: 'The rules are different for you': Black lawmakers on when they got 'the talk'
Columnists

Commentary: 'The rules are different for you': Black lawmakers on when they got 'the talk'

Keep your hands visible. Don't be disrespectful. Say "yes sir, no sir." No sudden movements. These are the instructions inherited by Black children for generations. The directions are given, to sons in particular, with the hope they will get home alive should they come in contact with the police. Passed down like grandma's recipe for banana pudding, the fear cuts across class and income. ...

Commentary: Facebook: This is one boycott I am all in on
Columnists

Commentary: Facebook: This is one boycott I am all in on

is not a date Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is likely to forget anytime soon. Some of the most iconic and biggest spending brands in American life, including Coca-Cola, The Hershey Company and Ford Motor Company, have joined a call for the suspension of advertising on Facebook this month. From Adidas to Verizon, many of the brands you see every night advertising on TV have signed on, ...

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it
Columnists

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it

  • Updated

When it comes to COVID-19, a college campus is like a cruise ship, a cinema multiplex and a restaurant all rolled into one. Yet many U.S. institutions of higher education are forging ahead with on-campus, in-person classes and activities for fall terms, making campuses likely hotbeds of illness. Some students, faculty and staff will likely have permanent damage. Some will probably die. College ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News