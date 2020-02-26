Tom Still: College-community partnerships thrive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Wisconsin’s economic geography can be roughly divided into places that enjoy a strong measure of prosperity and those communities searching for ways to reverse decades of declining fortunes.

Even that split between “haves” and “hope-to-haves” isn’t static, however, as some recent trends have demonstrated.

Not so long ago, Eau Claire was a classic “Rust Belt” city.

The closing of the Uniroyal plant left a hole in the local economy, driving wages down and unemployment up. No one threw in the towel, however, and a combination of circumstances built a different Eau Claire.

A thread of tech innovation that could be traced to Chippewa Falls native Seymour Cray of Cray Supercomputers fame stretched into new software companies such as Jamf, which was started by two UW-Eau Claire graduates in the early 2000s and has grown to 1,000 employees worldwide today.

The university itself has steadily built a reputation for being one of the best regional campuses in the Midwest. A downtown renaissance has turned a once rundown part of town into a destination spot for young people, who also take advantage of the region’s nationally known music festivals.